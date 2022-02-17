Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Short Interest Down 36.8% in January

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the January 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Tyme Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.87. Tyme Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84.
In related news, insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 600,325 shares of company stock worth $361,574 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.
Tyme Technologies Company Profile
Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.
