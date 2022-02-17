Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Short Interest Down 36.8% in January

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the January 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Tyme Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.87. Tyme Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84.

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 600,325 shares of company stock worth $361,574 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Tyme Technologies by 33.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tyme Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 166,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tyme Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.