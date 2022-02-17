Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the January 15th total of 4,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.21. 1,998,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,967. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $67.10 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,214 shares of company stock worth $17,786,603 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,804,000 after purchasing an additional 572,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,055,000 after purchasing an additional 83,521 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,244,000 after purchasing an additional 155,745 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,227,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,670,000 after purchasing an additional 178,267 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,671,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,193,000 after purchasing an additional 175,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.