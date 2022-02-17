UBP Investment Advisors SA Grows Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

UBP Investment Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth $44,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,903,000 after acquiring an additional 270,334 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,141,000 after acquiring an additional 200,443 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 152.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,132,000 after acquiring an additional 187,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $21,335,000. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

NASDAQ:CINF traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.85. 6,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,002. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.72. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $90.83 and a one year high of $128.15.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.62. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.