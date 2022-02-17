UBP Investment Advisors SA Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

UBP Investment Advisors SA decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 524 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 108.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $12.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $770.99. 4,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,195. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $858.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $891.19. The stock has a market cap of $117.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $670.28 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $987.21.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

