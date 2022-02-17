UBP Investment Advisors SA Raises Stock Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. iShares Latin America 40 ETF makes up 1.1% of UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 73,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 115,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.65. The company had a trading volume of 43,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,807. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

