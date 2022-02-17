Ulysses Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ulysses Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 25.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 802,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $208,854,000 after purchasing an additional 112,301 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 24,873.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,058 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 182,325 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,372.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,711 shares of company stock worth $3,284,875 and have sold 26,559 shares worth $4,722,582. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.52. The stock had a trading volume of 449,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,322,949. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.31. The company has a market cap of $126.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.84.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

