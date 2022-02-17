United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,934 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $54,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.81. 7,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,616. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.49 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.11.

