United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.69 and the highest is $2.94. United Parcel Service reported earnings of $2.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year earnings of $12.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $13.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.03 to $13.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Stephens lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.18.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,347,344,000 after acquiring an additional 403,504 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,123,000 after acquiring an additional 710,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,443,951,000 after purchasing an additional 260,465 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,976,004,000 after purchasing an additional 46,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,872,413,000 after purchasing an additional 370,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,813,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $183.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.22. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $156.59 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

