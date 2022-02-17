United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Titus Wealth Management

Titus Wealth Management increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 210,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,268,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,869,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,353,000 after purchasing an additional 48,743 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $3.24 on Thursday, reaching $212.07. The stock had a trading volume of 59,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,341. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.59 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.18.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

