University of Notre Dame DU Lac Invests $909,000 in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

University of Notre Dame DU Lac acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. Peloton Interactive makes up approximately 2.9% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933,027 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960,315 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 7,835.9% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,491 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,740 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,230,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,847 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of PTON traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.60. The company had a trading volume of 154,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,720,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $145.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.15). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.10.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.