University of Notre Dame DU Lac Purchases New Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

University of Notre Dame DU Lac purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,116 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000. Intuit accounts for approximately 3.6% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,047 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 32,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,718,000 after purchasing an additional 23,389 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.14.

Shares of INTU traded down $14.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $513.84. The stock had a trading volume of 12,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,931. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $583.58 and a 200 day moving average of $583.30. The company has a market cap of $145.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.15 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

