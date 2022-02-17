Untitled Investments LP Buys 2,090 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Untitled Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 7.3% of Untitled Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Untitled Investments LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Unio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the third quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 80,915 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $265,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Venator Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the third quarter. Venator Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 381,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,253,746,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $6.03 on Thursday, reaching $3,155.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,677. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,210.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,336.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 594 shares of company stock worth $2,153,170 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,191.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

