Untitled Investments LP Takes $9.46 Million Position in Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Untitled Investments LP purchased a new stake in Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,000. Matterport comprises 1.9% of Untitled Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth $71,819,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth $66,185,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth $47,594,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth $31,839,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth $29,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matterport stock traded down $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $6.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,778,427. Matterport Inc has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.53.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matterport Inc will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Matterport in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Matterport Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

