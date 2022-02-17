Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

NYSE UE traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $18.31. The company had a trading volume of 24,270,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average is $18.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1,541.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,282,000 after buying an additional 1,144,735 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 338,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 84,936 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 60,662 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 114,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,326,000 after buying an additional 19,526 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

