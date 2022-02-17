Validity (VAL) Trading Down 7.3% Over Last Week

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Validity coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.81 or 0.00009275 BTC on major exchanges. Validity has a market cap of $17.19 million and approximately $227,171.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Validity has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00009442 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.07 or 0.00528049 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Validity

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,511,778 coins and its circulating supply is 4,509,037 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

