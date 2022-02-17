Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,800 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the January 15th total of 145,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 441,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.63. 9,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,316. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average of $71.75. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $62.43 and a fifty-two week high of $75.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VONV. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $478,914,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,142,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826,159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,111 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,742,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 774,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,929,000 after purchasing an additional 410,422 shares during the last quarter.

