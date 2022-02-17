Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Up 36.9% in January

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 932,800 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the January 15th total of 681,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,095,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $53.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day moving average is $56.49. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.14 and a 52 week high of $58.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,448,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,353,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,381,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,572 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,616 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 32,484,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,620,000 after purchasing an additional 208,963 shares during the last quarter.

