Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Up 36.9% in January

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 932,800 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the January 15th total of 681,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,095,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $53.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day moving average is $56.49. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.14 and a 52 week high of $58.09.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (BNDX)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.