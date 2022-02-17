Venator Management LLC Raises Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Venator Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. NVR accounts for approximately 3.0% of Venator Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Venator Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $11,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVR. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 174,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 11.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 39,900.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.6% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,226,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,437.40.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded down $46.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5,066.99. 108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,334. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,330.00 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5,525.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $5,251.07.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $99.77 by ($10.68). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $76.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

