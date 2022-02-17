Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.10

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.10 and last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Several analysts have commented on VTYX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ventyx Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.36.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.83). Sell-side analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences Inc will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,800,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $932,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

