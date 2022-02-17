Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.400-$5.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.58. 17,456,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,478,549. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $224.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.40.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $3,889,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 32,450 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

