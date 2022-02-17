VGI Partners Ltd Sells 1,332 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

VGI Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,682 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 27.0% of VGI Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. VGI Partners Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $245,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,191.56.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 594 shares of company stock worth $2,153,170. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $22.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3,185.00. 48,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,275,677. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,210.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,336.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

