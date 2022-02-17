ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ViacomCBS from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.83.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.08. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 18.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 13.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 57.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 82,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 30,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 44.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

