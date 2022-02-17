View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Trading 3.7% Higher

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.12. 14,212 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,182,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in View in the second quarter worth about $11,136,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in View in the third quarter worth about $271,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in View in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in View by 1,029.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,399 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in View in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

