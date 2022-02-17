ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Sees Large Volume Increase

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 112,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,363,613 shares.The stock last traded at $4.35 and had previously closed at $4.41.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRAY shares. B. Riley raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.21.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.81.

In other ViewRay news, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 17,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 89,285 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter worth about $67,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter worth about $76,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

