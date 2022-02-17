Vince Craig Hopkin Sells 3,000 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stock

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Vince Craig Hopkin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of onsemi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $242,400.00.
- On Monday, December 13th, Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of onsemi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00.
Shares of ON opened at $63.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.49. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of onsemi by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of onsemi by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About onsemi
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on onsemi (ON)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.