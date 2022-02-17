Vince Craig Hopkin Sells 3,000 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stock

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vince Craig Hopkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of onsemi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $242,400.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of onsemi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00.

Shares of ON opened at $63.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.49. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of onsemi by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of onsemi by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

