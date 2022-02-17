Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,851 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $32.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.83, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $83.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $46,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $558,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 500,353 shares of company stock worth $25,482,332. 30.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.