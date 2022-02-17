Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 1,048 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 14.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 3,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Chewy by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Chewy by 1,276.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY opened at $48.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average of $66.47. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.70 and a 12 month high of $116.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,478.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. Star purchased 26,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.72 per share, with a total value of $1,497,642.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $619,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,212 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Chewy to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.05.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

