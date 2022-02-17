Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 484 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,588 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 86.2% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.23.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS opened at $155.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.62. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

