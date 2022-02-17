Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 56.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $101.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $92.23 and a twelve month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

