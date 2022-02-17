Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,465 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of MGIC Investment worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in MGIC Investment by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 20,953 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in MGIC Investment by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTG stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

