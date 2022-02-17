Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,734 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of TG Therapeutics worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGTX. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,302,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,623,000 after purchasing an additional 145,702 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $720,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $51.30.

TGTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

