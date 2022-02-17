Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 429 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period.

PODD has been the subject of several analyst reports. increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $252.33 on Thursday. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $193.70 and a twelve month high of $324.81. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -560.73 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

