WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $53.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.04 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 189.88% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. WalkMe updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of WKME stock traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,848. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average is $22.97. WalkMe has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $34.42.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WalkMe from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the fourth quarter worth about $886,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WalkMe by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in WalkMe by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in WalkMe by 13.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

