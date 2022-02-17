Wealth Effects LLC Takes $1.28 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,384 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Comcast by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Comcast by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,736,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,262 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Comcast by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,333 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,568,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,292,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.28.

Comcast stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.31. The company had a trading volume of 670,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,950,910. The firm has a market cap of $214.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $45.47 and a one year high of $61.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.59 and a 200 day moving average of $53.54.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

