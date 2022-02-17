Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,612,571 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.32% of Analog Devices worth $1,427,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 48.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,317,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189,157 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 130.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,168 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $696,224,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 47.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,532 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $386,491,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices stock opened at $166.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.90. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $142.25 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $87.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.71.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,322. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

