Wellington Management Group LLP Has $911.66 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,689,786 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 129,578 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.62% of Intuit worth $911,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Intuit by 59.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.14.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $524.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.15 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $583.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $583.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.