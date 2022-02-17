Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 77,145 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,750,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,145 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $803,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,519,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $257,018,000 after purchasing an additional 95,714 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15,362.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,094 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.23.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $155.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.62. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.85 billion, a PE ratio of 143.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.