Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430,681 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,250,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $278,749,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 32.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,376,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,708,000 after buying an additional 1,569,233 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 3,847.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,887,000 after buying an additional 1,473,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,511,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,773,000 after buying an additional 1,347,736 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.18.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $85.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $546,084. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.