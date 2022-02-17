Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stake Decreased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,827 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 12.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $525,040,000 after purchasing an additional 994,582 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Western Digital by 13.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $418,643,000 after purchasing an additional 889,812 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $335,813,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,812,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $413,642,000 after buying an additional 404,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $368,123,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on WDC. TheStreet raised Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Western Digital from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $56.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.