Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.280-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Wyndham Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.28-$3.40 EPS.

WH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Shares of WH traded down $2.82 on Thursday, hitting $87.44. 1,126,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,482. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $58.54 and a one year high of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

