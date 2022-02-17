Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,150 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 778% compared to the average volume of 245 call options.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.44. 1,126,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.64. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $58.54 and a twelve month high of $93.72. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 1.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,010,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,432,000 after purchasing an additional 87,653 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,491,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,474,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,837,000 after purchasing an additional 54,224 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,165,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,093,000 after buying an additional 929,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 60.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,626,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,572,000 after buying an additional 615,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

