X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s product candidates include X4P-001, X4P-002 and X4P-003 which are in clinical stage. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Arsanis, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.34. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $66,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

