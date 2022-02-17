Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) Receives C$4.32 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.32.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XBC. Raymond James cut their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Xebec Adsorption to C$3.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Shares of XBC stock traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.65. 794,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,535. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.78. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of C$1.64 and a 1-year high of C$9.16. The company has a market cap of C$254.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.