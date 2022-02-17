YAM V3 (YAM) Reaches Market Cap of $3.68 Million

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One YAM V3 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YAM V3 has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. YAM V3 has a total market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00038665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00107604 BTC.

About YAM V3

YAM V3 (YAM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,151,952 coins and its circulating supply is 13,127,087 coins. YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM V3 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

