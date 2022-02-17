YETI (NYSE:YETI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

YETI (NYSE:YETI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. YETI updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.820-$2.860 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.82 to $2.86 EPS.

NYSE YETI traded down $3.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.36. 92,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. YETI has a 1-year low of $59.24 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

Get YETI alerts:

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in YETI by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,551,000 after purchasing an additional 132,276 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in YETI by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 216,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,940,000 after purchasing an additional 42,850 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in YETI by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 155,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in YETI by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 144,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in YETI by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YETI. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.17.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.