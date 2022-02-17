YETI (NYSE:YETI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

YETI (NYSE:YETI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. YETI updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.820-$2.860 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.82 to $2.86 EPS.
NYSE YETI traded down $3.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.36. 92,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. YETI has a 1-year low of $59.24 and a 1-year high of $108.82.
In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on YETI. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.17.
YETI Company Profile
YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.
