Zach Carusona Sells 22,575 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Stock

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $226,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zach Carusona also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Zach Carusona sold 8,975 shares of U.S. Silica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $84,006.00.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $812.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.60 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLCA. StockNews.com raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Silica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 16.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,322 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

