Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $884.18 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will report $884.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $926.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $800.08 million. Albemarle posted sales of $879.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $4.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $348,957.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $976,445,000 after buying an additional 490,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $500,283,000 after purchasing an additional 71,109 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Albemarle by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,992,000 after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,253,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31,357 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Albemarle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,241,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares during the period. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle stock opened at $246.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $133.82 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 130.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.69.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

