Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.55. Outfront Media posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

OUT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $26.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.46 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31. Outfront Media has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

