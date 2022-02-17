Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $441.59 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will announce sales of $441.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $444.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $438.60 million. Titan International reported sales of $326.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Titan International.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE TWI traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,037. The company has a market cap of $706.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.13 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02. Titan International has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,064,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

