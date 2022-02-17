Zacks: Analysts Expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will announce $41.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.67 million and the lowest is $41.08 million. BlackRock TCP Capital reported sales of $42.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year sales of $166.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $166.60 million to $167.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $168.13 million, with estimates ranging from $167.31 million to $168.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

TCPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

NASDAQ:TCPC traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,053. The firm has a market cap of $794.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $15.07.

In related news, CEO Rajneesh Vig bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $105,750. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,586,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 636.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 80,155 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 938,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,678,000 after buying an additional 67,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $698,000. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.